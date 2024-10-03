City of Brawley announces clean financial audit

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Brawley has announced a clean financial audit for the the 2023 fiscal year.

A clean audit means Brawley's financial statements are accurate and accepted by accounting standards.

“This report serves the interests of our council, residents, investors, grantors, employees and other stakeholders,” said Brawley Mayor Ramon Castro. “The clean audit is a testament to our dedicated Finance Department and the City’s commitment to financial integrity. We remain focused on responsibly managing Brawley’s finances and ensuring a strong foundation for the City’s future growth and prosperity.”

The audit was conducted by an independent firm, according to the City of Brawley.

For information and to view Brawley’s Annual Financial Report, you can visit here.