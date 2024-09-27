Skip to Content
Southwest High School hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Aquatic Center

today at 11:44 AM
Published 11:54 AM

IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Southwest High School held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new state-of-the-art Aquatic Center.

The school says the Olympic-sized pool will feature shaded stands, a video scoreboard, and the latest timing plates for races.

The pool will be used for high school athletics, physical education classes, and community events and activities.

Our reporter Manoah Tuiasosopo attended the ceremony and learned why the school says this new facility was much needed.

