Agreement reached to raise Lake Mead by at least 10 feet

SANTA FE, NM (KYMA, KECY) - An agreement has been reached to build up 10-12 feet of elevation at lake Mead, according to the Imperial Irrigation District (IID).

The agreement was made with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to conserve 700,000 acre-feet of water for the sole water supply in the Imperial valley.

“This agreement is not only a milestone for the Colorado River system but a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Imperial Valley farming community,” said Jamie Asbury, IID General Manager. “Our farmers have made significant sacrifices, adopting sustainable farming practices that should serve as a model for water conservation efforts moving forward. Their commitment to safeguarding this vital resource inspires us all.”