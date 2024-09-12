Imperial Valley Homan Health Center reopens one year after fire

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest (PPPSW) has reopened the Imperial Valley Homan Health Center thanks to supporters and staff.

A fire destroyed the previous building so construction was complete one year later.

Previously, patients had to access the Health Center through a temporary facility in its parking lot.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand reopening of our Imperial Valley Homan Health Center after a year of reconstruction, following the devastating fire that destroyed our previous facility. This milestone marks a significant victory for reproductive health care access in our community," said President & CEO of PPSW Darrah DiGiorgio Johnson.