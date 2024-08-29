Skip to Content
Imperial County

El Centro Fire Department hires new firefighters

KYMA
By
Published 5:20 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - New changes are coming to the El Centro Fire Department (ECFD) including the hiring of four new firefighters.

The El Centro Battalion Chief says the new firefighters are on their second week of training. 

Three out of the four firefighters are local and have experience.

The battalion chief says having new personnel will help the department respond to calls faster, but that is not the only new change coming to the department. 

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

