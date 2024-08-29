El Centro Fire Department hires new firefighters

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - New changes are coming to the El Centro Fire Department (ECFD) including the hiring of four new firefighters.

The El Centro Battalion Chief says the new firefighters are on their second week of training.

Three out of the four firefighters are local and have experience.

The battalion chief says having new personnel will help the department respond to calls faster, but that is not the only new change coming to the department.