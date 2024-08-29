El Centro police to enforce laws during Pedestrian Safety Month

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An Imperial Valley police department will be enforcing laws to protect pedestrians during September.

As part of Pedestrian Safety Month, El Centro police will have more officers on the streets.

They're focusing on drivers who are speeding, making illegal turns and running stop signs or signals.

"Avoid any kind of distraction like being on your cellphone, texting talking. Slowing down, lowering your speed especially at intersections or crosswalks that are marked or unmarked. For pedestrians to keep them safe at all times," said El Centro Officer Miguel Garrido.

The safety operation will run everyday next month from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.