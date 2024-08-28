Skip to Content
Imperial County

Congressman Raul Ruiz and cancer advocates bring awareness to Clinical Trial Modernization Act

KYMA
By
today at 11:56 AM
Published 11:54 AM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Congressman Raul Ruiz and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Hosted a press conference in El Centro to bring awareness to the Clinical Trial Modernization Act and highlight the importance of reducing barriers for clinical trials.

The Clinical Trial Modernization Act would improve diversity and participation in clinical trials. Specifically, this bill would allow HHS to issue grants or enter contractual arrangements to support education.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content