Congressman Raul Ruiz and cancer advocates bring awareness to Clinical Trial Modernization Act

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Congressman Raul Ruiz and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Hosted a press conference in El Centro to bring awareness to the Clinical Trial Modernization Act and highlight the importance of reducing barriers for clinical trials.

The Clinical Trial Modernization Act would improve diversity and participation in clinical trials. Specifically, this bill would allow HHS to issue grants or enter contractual arrangements to support education.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.