Imperial County issues a PSA on a road closure

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Department of Public Works has issued a public service announcement (PSA) on a road closure.

In the PSA, Irvine Road, from Farr Road to Shank Road, will be closed from September 5 to September 6 due to a pipe crossing.

The PSA says the road is located northeast of Holtville and detour routes will be posted at that time.

For more information about the road closure next month, read the PSA below.