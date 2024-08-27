CBP officers foil sea cucumber smuggler in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Calexico East Port of Entry (POE) have stopped a woman from smuggling sea cucumbers last Wednesday.

In a press release, the woman, 55, was driving a 2014 sedan "applying for admission into the U.S. from Mexico," and was inspected by CBP officers.

CBP says during the inspection, one of the officers opened the trunk and found dried sea cucumbers and "referred the driver and vehicle for further inspection."

While in the inspection area, a CBP agriculture specialist confirmed the items as dried sea cucumbers, "and 53.79 pounds were found in the trunk of the vehicle."

After further inspection, the sea cucumber were seized by CBP, who then turned them over to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

"This interception highlights the dedication and vigilance of our CBP officers and agriculture specialists in protecting our borders and natural resources. Smuggling attempts like this pose a threat not only to our country’s security but also to the environmental balance." Roque Caza, Area Port Director of Calexico

CBP further says sea cucumbers are "subject to strict regulations to prevent over-harvesting and ensure sustainability of marine ecosystems," adding that smuggling them "not only violates these regulations, but also disrupts environmental conservation efforts."

In addition, CBP says all travelers and importers must "familiarize themselves with U.S. regulations regarding wildlife and plant products to avoid legal repercussions and support conservation efforts."