Calexico Police Department train in case of active shooters at schools

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department teamed up with federal agents to be prepared in case there is ever an active shooter at local schools.

The training comes just before students head back to class.

Calexico Police officers and Border Patrol agents took part in a joint training at Calexico High School to be ready in case they ever face a school shooter.

"In order to achieve excellence we got to constantly train, improve our training our skills and the only way of doing that is by training the more we train we get better at doing something, that’s why is so important," said Calexico PD Acting Lieutenant Sean Acuña.

Calexico High School was also involved in the training.

Acting Lieutenant Sean Acuña explains why it's important to have school personnel on the same page.

"It’s also important to get the school involved in this kind of training because they are going to be part of it. Active shooters are not matter of if they’re going to happen, it's when they’re going to happen, unfortunately. So you have to be prepared in advance to be to respond properly," said Acuña.

Calexico officers conduct these drills twice a year.

Even though they have not encountered a real active shooter, Calexico High School has received threats in the past.

"So by combining our efforts the training is similar and people have an idea how to respond to a critical incident especially if they encounter at a school," explained Acuña.

Calexico High School students will head back to class in two weeks.