City of Brawley introduces new city manager

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- The City of Brawley has announced its new city manager.

The Brawley chief of police Jimmy Duran has stepped up to take on the role of city manager as the former city manager will be taking on a new role.

The Brawley mayor says he is excited for this transition as the chief of police has brought many ideas to the city.

“He has brought in millions of grants, he started several programs, youth programs and many outreach programs to help and change the way we police in Brawley. He is doing a good job, and so he has agreed to step up temporarily. In the meanwhile he is going to take over the reins in the city of Brawley and we are excited about what he brings to the table and just think about all the good things he has done with just his department now imagine with the whole city," said Mayor Ramon Castro.

The mayor says the former city manager did an incredible job and he will be missed.