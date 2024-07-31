Jersey Mike’s opens in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The restaurant Jersey Mike's has officially opened in the Imperial Valley.

Jersey Mike's is located on 1002 N. Imperial Ave. and they had their grand opening Wednesday.

During the grand opening, the franchise says they currently have a fundraiser to support WomanHaven. The fundraiser will end on August 4.

Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon given through a grassroots efforts prior to the opening can make a minimum of $3 contribution to WomanHaven in exchange for a regular sub.

