Skip to Content
Imperial County

Jersey Mike’s opens in El Centro

KYMA
By
Published 11:46 AM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The restaurant Jersey Mike's has officially opened in the Imperial Valley.

Jersey Mike's is located on 1002 N. Imperial Ave. and they had their grand opening Wednesday.

During the grand opening, the franchise says they currently have a fundraiser to support WomanHaven. The fundraiser will end on August 4.

Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon given through a grassroots efforts prior to the opening can make a minimum of $3 contribution to WomanHaven in exchange for a regular sub.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content