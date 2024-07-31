Imperial County child support services introduces new tool for participants
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial county child support services has a new tool for current and future participants.
The "Customer Connect" link provides a variety of online services including talking to a child support social worker.
"They can register with the participant number they can access case information, case details, the number of orders that have been filed, the payment history, the case balance the last payment they received they also can print the record of these payments," said Luis Xavier Rivas, IV Child Support Specialist.
"Customer connect" is available 24/7.