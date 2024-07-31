Skip to Content
CBP to host Resume and Application Workshop

today at 10:49 AM
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is hosting a Resume and Application Workshop on Thursday.

In a press release, the event is taking place on August 1, from 4:00-8:00pm, with CBP recruiters being on-site to provide information regarding the hiring process such as:

  • Resume requirements
  • Job requirements
  • Application process
  • Hiring process

CBP says the recruiters will also be available to "answer questions and/or concerns that applicants may have with regards to becoming a federal law enforcement officer/agent."

The workshop will be held at the Imperial County Workforce Development Office, located at 1250 W. Main Street in El Centro.

CBP further says if anyone is ready to apply, applicants must bring their laptop and current resume to be reviewed by their CBP National Recruiters.

To learn more about the workshop, read the press release below. To reserve a spot in the workshop, see the attached flyer below.

