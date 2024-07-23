Brawley police to hold DUI checkpoint July 26

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department (BPD) announced officers will be holding a DUI checkpoint July 26 at an undisclosed location.

The checkpoint will be set up from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at a location based on where impaired driving-incidents happen.

Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk," Chief Jimmy Duran said. "Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired divers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety."

BDP would like to remind the public that impaired driving can happen with more than just alcohol, such as with prescription medicines and over-the-counter drugs.