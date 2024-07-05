Skip to Content
Imperial County

Local non-profits organizations give out water during water runs

Published 11:49 AM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - As the triple digit temperatures continue all over the desert southwest local non-profit organizations are make sure the unsheltered are staying hydrated.

The Brown Bag Coalition has been doing water runs for nine years but this time the non-profit teamed up with Imperial Valley Equity and Valle Brilla.

The non-profits start the water runs in the city of Calexico and end in El Centro.

“We go out in the extreme heat 115 and above we go out and give out gatorade, water, bollis and then we give them a wash cloth dipped in freezing water so they can put it over their necks or their heads to bring down the temperature," said Maribel Padilla, founder and C.E.O of Brown Bag coalition.

The Brown Bag Coalition says they are currently looking for volunteers to go on these water runs and if you would like to participate visit their Facebook or Instagram.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

