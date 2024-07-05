Imperial County Board of Supervisors declare “Pre Trial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week”
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors held a meeting July 2, highlighting a week to recognize certain professionals.
The Board declared July 12-July 21, 2024 to be “Pre Trial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week." This is to recognize probation and parole professionals, such as Elizabeth Sais and her 30 years of contributions to the Imperial County Probation Department.
Also in the meeting's highlight was recognition towards the recipients of the Agricultural Benefit Scholarship. These students have been pursuing careers in agriculture.
The Board also approved of the following:
- Allocating $90,000 to fund scholarships for 33 students from the Agricultural Benefit Scholarship Program
- Multiple Supplemental Environmental Project Oversight Agreements totaling over $170,000 for the School Flag Program across various Calexico Unified School District schools
- A $150,000 agreement with Alvarado Parkway Institute Behavioral Health System for Medi-Cal services from 2023 to 2026
- Approved an agreement with Runbeck Election Services, L.L.C. for voter registration software and services enhances the efficiency, accuracy, and security of managing voter information