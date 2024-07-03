Skip to Content
Imperial County

Imperial County Fire Department shares safe 4th of July celebration reminders

today at 12:14 PM
Published 11:59 AM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) would like to remind the public to have a safe Independence Day weekend.

ICFD says the sale and use of "Safe and Sane" fireworks are prohibited in certain areas of Imperial County, such as in Niland, Salton City, Seeley and Winterhaven.

They also state certain fireworks are illegal to use in the County, like those that rise into the air, or those not approved by the State Fire Marshal.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

