El Centro grocery store accepting donations to help feed community

Published 5:04 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Grocery Outlet Market in El Centro is taking donations to help feed the community.

It's part of the 14th annual "Independence From Hunger" campaign. The goal is to collect $20,000.

All you have to do is purchase a $5 discount coupon or a bag with non-perishable foods items, which will be distributed to local food agencies.

“This program is really important because we're helping fight out the food insecurity that our communities facing one in every six household ends up recurring to the need of food bank assistance so we want to help them out in that," said Grocery Outlet El Centro Manager Diana Hernandez.

You can also donate online through July 30th.

If you wish to donate or read more information, you can go to Grocery Outlet's website here.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

