Hey Café Clubhouse hosts grand opening in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A new clubhouse for kids and young adults have officially had their grand opening Thursday morning.

Hey Café Clubhouse, located in the Sherwin Williams Shopping Center in El Centro, is now open for young adults and kids that need a place to relax and more.

The program manager and director of peer services says their main focus is education, employment and peer support.

They both say is started when parents needed more social activities for their children and that is how the idea of a clubhouse sparked.

“We have a study rooms where they can use a computer you know we have board games arcade machines we have our main attraction which is our pool table. We have our music studio still in the works and hopefully we will have a podcast studio," said Program Manager Albert Zambrano.

“We were able to open our doors successfully so I say it took six months to gather everything lined beautifully," said Luz Pinto, Director of Peer Services.

You can sign up at the clubhouse to become a member.