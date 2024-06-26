Skip to Content
ECFD, El Centro library to host educational obstacle course

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Fire Department (ECFD) is teaming up with a local library for a fun and educational obstacle course.

The Fire Department is hosting an obstacle course to show kids how to be a firefighter for a day at the El Centro library Thursday.

The battalion fire chief says during the course they will be educating children and their families about fire safety.

“It does get people to come out to the library and look at our facility here. It gives me a chance to see some of the services and some of the programs we offer for children during the summer time. This is a great location because it gets them out of the heat but it still gets them out of the house as well," said ECFD Battalion Fire Chief Brad Chapin.

The battalion fire chief says this is the first time they team up with the library for an obstacle course.

The city says children still have time to sign up for the course.

The obstacle course is set to start at 11 a.m.

