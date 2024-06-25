Skip to Content
IID issues Conserve Alert to avoid power outages

Published 2:01 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District is issuing a Conserve Alert from Monday, June 25 through Tuesday, July 2.

The alert is inform consumers about taking stress off the energy grid in order to avoid power outages.

The IID says to conserve power, you can:

  • Set your AC to 78 degrees or higher
  • Give major appliances a break between the hours of 4-9 p.m.
  • Turn off unnecessary lights
  • Use a ceiling fan
  • Block the sun from overheating your home

More tips on how to save energy can found on the IID's site here.

Marcos Icahuate

Marcos Icahuate

