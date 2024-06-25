IID issues Conserve Alert to avoid power outages

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District is issuing a Conserve Alert from Monday, June 25 through Tuesday, July 2.

The alert is inform consumers about taking stress off the energy grid in order to avoid power outages.

The IID says to conserve power, you can:

Set your AC to 78 degrees or higher

Give major appliances a break between the hours of 4-9 p.m.

Turn off unnecessary lights

Use a ceiling fan

Block the sun from overheating your home

More tips on how to save energy can found on the IID's site here.