Imperial County

Imperial County Board of Supervisors approve behavioral health support for students

today at 2:54 PM
Published 2:55 PM

A summary of the meeting held June 11

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors held a board meeting June 11, approving behavioral health support for students, as well as other highlights.

According to the Imperial County Executive Office, a Memorandum of Understanding was approved for Brawley Union High School, which was outlined to focus on on behavioral health support for students.

The Board approved a budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year to go towards County Citrus Pest Control District #1. This was approved in order to maintain effective pest control measures, says the Executive Office.

A resolution was passed for D.J. Miller, Inc. to work on the wastewater treatment infrastructure in Niland County.

Other highlights include:

  • $500 to go towards the Imperial Valley Girls Softball League
  • $199 for Brawley High School's 2024 Fall Sports Posters
  • $10,000 for summer programs across the Imperial Valley

A recording of the meeting can be watched here.

