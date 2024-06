EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - The El Centro Aquatic Center has announce the Summer Kick-Off Pool Party taking place Friday.

The aquatic center says admission is absolutely free and cabanas are available for rent during the event. Small cabanas are $45, and large cabanas are $75.

For more information, don't hesitate to get in touch with the El Centro Aquatic Center at (760) 335-4555.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.