Brawley Police Foundation hosts fundraiser to benefit programs

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Foundation hosted a draw-down fundraiser to support programs at the Brawley Police Department.

The fundraiser was held on Thursday night at the Stockmen's Club.

The programs that will benefit from the fundraiser include the K9 Program, Police Explorer Program, Police Youth Boxing Program, Police Youth Soccer Club, Crime Prevention, and more.

This support helps create new opportunities for the community and enhances the skills and capabilities of the police department.

The Brawley Police Foundation is an independent non-profit organization that has taken the initiative to provide aid through grants and fundraisers to contribute to a safer city and peaceful community.

For more information, visit brawleypolicefoundation.org.