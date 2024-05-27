Skip to Content
Memorial Day ceremonies held for fallen heroes in El Centro

today at 1:57 PM
Published 4:23 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley remembered local fallen heroes on Memorial Day.

The VFW Post 9305 had a couple of ceremonies in El Centro.

The first one was at the Evergreen Cemetery and later at the Bucklin Park.

A VFW representative said, "It's important to honor every day those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom."

"It's more than honor for them. To honor somebody that we lost on the way and it should continue in the future for any veteran or anybody that died at war," shared Greg Tumbanga, a VFW Post 9305 Vietnam Veteran.

Holtville, Calexico, and Brawley also had Memorial Day ceremonies to remember our local heroes.

Abraham Retana

