Cambria Imperial Hotel to host job fair

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Cambria Imperial Hotel announced it is hosting its first job fair in preparation for its new hotel opening in Imperial.

The event will happen on Wednesday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the County of Imperial Workforce and Economic Development Center, 1250 West Main Street in El Centro.

There will be on-the-spot interviews and hiring for positions within the hotel and restaurant.

Here are the following positions that are open for the hotel:

Guest Services-Front Desk,

Hotel Laundry,

Hotel Housekeeping,

Hotel Houseperson,

Hotel Facilities Maintenance,

Restaurant Bartender,

Restaurant Server,

Kitchen Line Cook,

Kitchen Cleaners/Dishwasher,

Banquet Bartender-Part Time,

and Banquet Server-Part Time.

About 50 full-time and part-time positions are available and training is also included.

The hotel said applications are available in English and Spanish on-site.

"We've streamlined our hiring process so the Cambria Imperial Hotel job fair is a one-stop-shop for job seekers," said Cambria Imperial Hotel General Manager Todd Bean. "Applicants can walk in the doors of the fair and walk out with the potential for a great job. We need great people for our team, and we are grateful for the County of Imperial’s support."

According to Cambria Imperial Hotel, applicants must be at least 18 years old, bring a resume and Proof of Eligibility to work in the U.S., and business casual dress is recommended to be considered for a position at the job fair.

Cambria Imperial Hotel said it plans to add 50 new people to its team by July 2024.