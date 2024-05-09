Local school awarded as this year’s Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School

HEBER, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Dogwood Elementary School was named the 2024 Capturing Kids' Hearts National Showcase School.

The Heber Elementary School District said Dogwood Elementary stood out "as a leader in fostering a nurturing and supportive educational environment, recognized for its excellence nationwide."

"Receiving the distinction of being one of the exemplary schools in the United States for our efforts in building strong, positive relationships within our community is a remarkable honor," said Principal Darlene Herrera. "I am incredibly proud of our faculty and staff for their unwavering commitment to creating a culture where every student feels valued and secure."

The district said Capturing Kids’ Hearts® National Showcase Schools are noted for their success in creating welcoming environments that create strong relational connections and inspire student enthusiasm for learning.

The award highlights schools that demonstrate exemplary outcomes through the Capturing Kids’ Hearts® Process. Such as showing high levels of performance and fostering a positive culture and climate for education, said the district.

"I am exceptionally proud of our staff at Dogwood Elementary for creating a nurturing and caring environment that truly makes a difference in our students' lives. Their commitment to the well-being and academic success of our students helps bridge the gap between school and home, making our community stronger," expressed Superintendent Juan Cruz.