Imperial County

GoFundMe created to support Brawley family who lost their loved one

Courtesy: GoFundMe
today at 2:31 PM
Published 4:14 PM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A GoFundMe was created for a family who lost their loved one and is asking for the community's help.

According to the GoFundMe, Thomas, 43, died while hiking on Tuesday, April 30.

He leaves behind Silvia and his two sons, Matthew and Seth.

According to the family, the fundraiser was created to give support to Thomas' sons.

"Thomas loved his boys very deeply and this has been incredibly difficult for everyone that knew him," said the fundraiser. "All proceeds from this fundraiser will go directly to the boys' future and educational needs."

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click HERE.

