Goodwill Imperial County announces opening of donation center

April 10, 2024 10:52 PM
Published 9:09 AM

Goodwill Imperial County will be opening its retail operation including a retail store and outlet center during the summer of 2024

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Goodwill Imperial County announces it is opening a Donation Center that will begin accepting donations on Tuesday, April 16.

The new location will be accepting the following donations:

  • Clothing
  • Shoes
  • Linens
  • Household goods such as pans, dishes, blenders, home decor, and more
  • Electronics such as phones, monitors, VCRS, and more
  • Sports equipment
  • Furniture

The new center's hours will be open from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Goodwill Imperial County said the donation center is located at 351 Wake Avenue in El Centro.

The local non-profit organization operates its donation centers, retail stores, outlet centers, an online shopping platform, and community employment centers to provide resources needed to fund its mission, said Goodwill Imperial County.

The organization said it helps provide employment and training opportunities to individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment.

Goodwill Imperial County said its free employment programs and services are available to Imperial Valley residents.

Resources can be accessed through Goodwill Community Employment Centers in person, online, and in English or Spanish.

