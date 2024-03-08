Red Cross volunteers provide El Centro residents with free smoke alarms

Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster. Sound the Alarm event is a part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - 188 El Centro residents were able to receive free smoke alarms during the American Red Cross' Sound the Alarm home fire safety event.

Members of the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties, the Imperial County Fire Department, and Home Depot teamed up to provide the smoke alarms last weekend.

“We are grateful to everyone who supported the Sound the Alarm event in El Centro to help keep our neighbors safe from home fires,” said Melissa Altman, Regional Preparedness Manager for the American Red Cross Southern California Region. “Home fires are a constant threat in our community, accounting for most of our disaster responses. These efforts will make a lasting difference to help save lives and protect those who are most vulnerable.”

According to the American Red Cross, more than 40 volunteers participated in the event and installed 155 smoke alarms.

Volunteers also shared information on the causes of home fires, what to do if a fire starts, and how to create an escape plan.

The American Red Cross stated that locally during this time, they and local partners have installed more than 44,100 free smoke alarms.

More than 15,600 households in San Diego and Imperial Counties are now safer, said the American Red Cross.

To learn about the event and make a donation, go to SoundTheAlarm.org/SoCal.