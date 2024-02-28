Skip to Content
Imperial County

Man accused of lunging at officers

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man who appeared to be sleeping in a parking lot outside a restaurant in Calexico was arrested for allegedly lunging at an officer and grabbing the officer's taser.

Calexico police said it all started when they conducted a welfare check on the man who was blocking the parking lot entrance outside of Fito’s Cafe located on Paulin Avenue and Fourth Street. 

Police said they woke him up and that's when the suspect became violent.

"He became enraged sprang to his feet and lunged at one of the officers and a physical altercation ensued," stated Sgt. Sean Acuna, Calexico Police Department.

Calexico police quickly gained control of the suspect. 

The suspect and several officers were injured and taken to the hospital. 

The man is currently at the Imperial County Jail. 

He is being charged with two felonies including resisting arrest and possession of fentanyl.

