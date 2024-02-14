New River project damaged due to rain showers

Project is aimed to improve and manage the wastewater that runs from Mexicali and flows into the Salton Sea

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico is currently strategizing ways to fix the damages of the New River project.

The New River project was damaged about two weeks ago due to rainfall.

City Councilmember Raul Urena said the damage is worth about $4 million and the estimate is rapidly changing as the damage is being investigated.

The rain flooded the project's equipment at the site.

Councilmember Urena said the plans for the project are still onboard but the challenge is how they will tackle the damage repairs.

This will be discussed in the next city council meeting that will take place later this month.

The project consists of the construction of a garbage mesh, a diversion structure as a component, a pumping system, and the construction of a pipeline among other works that will reduce the pollutants that the residents of that area have suffered for years.

Karina Bazarte will have more information tonight.