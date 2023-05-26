Construction at New River in Calexico begins

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After decades of solving the problem of wastewater that runs through the New River, the City of Calexico will begin its first stage of improvements to the river that has become a concern for the public health of the residents in the area.

The city managed to secure state funds for more than $48 million for the project to improve and manage the wastewater that runs from Mexicali and flows into the Salton Sea.

The project consists of the construction of a garbage mesh, a diversion structure as a component, a pumping system, and the construction of a pipeline among other works that will reduce the pollutants that the residents of that area have suffered for years.

The city invited its residents at exactly 5 p.m. to join the cleanup of the New River, as well as officials will be accompanying the city in a groundbreaking ceremony for this work that is so important to Calexico's quality of life.