City of El Centro offers sandbags and sand to residents

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro is providing empty sandbags and sand for residents due to rain on Thursday.

Empty sandbags can be picked up between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the El Centro Fire Station #3 at 1910 N. Waterman Avenue.

The City of El Centro said proof of residency will be required and sandbags are limited to 10 per household.

Here are the following self-serve locations where residents can fill their sandbags:

The parking lot on the corner of West Olive Avenue and South Fourth Street

The parking lot of Carlos Aguilar Memorial Park, 1575 West Pico Avenue

The parking lot of David Gomez Park, at the intersection of South Hope Street and South Fairfield

Drive

Residents should bring their shovels and help to fill the sandbags.

Rain is expected in the Desert Southwest on Thursday. Please stay safe and stay inside if you don't need to go out.