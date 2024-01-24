Skip to Content
Imperial County

Road improvements for air quality in Heber

By
today at 5:49 PM
Published 5:53 PM

HEBER, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Heber is getting some road upgrades that will help improve the air quality in the area.

This is the first project under California Assembly Bill 617.

It will provide new street pavement, bike lanes, and sidewalks next to Heber Elementary School.

The price tag is over $4 million.

The county's air pollution control officer explained why it's so important.

“We are very excited for this project at town site heber project for the pavement of sidewalks and the reason for that is because I truly see people or the kids walking in dust when they come to school I see them walking in mud when there's a rainy day I see them walking on the streets was very dangerous," stated Belen Leon Lopez, Imperial County Air Pollution Control Officer.

The project is expected to be completed in the next six months.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nassieli Pizano

Nassieli Pizano, nacida en Mexicali Baja California, Lic. en Ciencias de la Comunicación de la UABC, comenzó su carrera periodística en medios televisivos en Mexicali en el año 2003, para luego emigrar a Estados Unidos y continuar ejerciendo su labor como reportera en el Valle Imperial para Telemundo 3 en agosto del 2018.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content