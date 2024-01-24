Road improvements for air quality in Heber

HEBER, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Heber is getting some road upgrades that will help improve the air quality in the area.

This is the first project under California Assembly Bill 617.

It will provide new street pavement, bike lanes, and sidewalks next to Heber Elementary School.

The price tag is over $4 million.

The county's air pollution control officer explained why it's so important.

“We are very excited for this project at town site heber project for the pavement of sidewalks and the reason for that is because I truly see people or the kids walking in dust when they come to school I see them walking in mud when there's a rainy day I see them walking on the streets was very dangerous," stated Belen Leon Lopez, Imperial County Air Pollution Control Officer.

The project is expected to be completed in the next six months.