El Centro Mayor invites residents to Mondays with the Mayor

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents are invited to meet with El Centro Mayor Sylvia Marroquin to discuss concerns and suggestions for improving the city's quality of life.

Mondays with the Mayor will happen once a month where Mayor Marroquin will meet with residents in a casual setting at a local business.

“This is a great opportunity for us to have a discussion about city services,” said City of El Centro Mayor

Sylvia Marroquin. “I want to hear how we can improve our city directly from our residents.”

The City of El Centro said the first meeting will be on Monday, January 22 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Sweet Nothing's Pastry and Coffee Shoppe located at 115 S. 6th Street in downtown El Centro.

There will be more future dates for Mondays with the Mayor.