Man dead after motorcycle vehicle crash in Imperial

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial police say one man is dead after he was hit by a truck.

Police say it happened Wednesday evening on State Route 86 (SR-86) just south of Ralph Road.

Imperial police said the victim, 57-year-old Raymond Rosenbaum from Brawley was riding his motorcycle northbound on SR-86 when he was hit by a Ford F-150.

Rosenbaum died at the scene of the crash.

Police say the driver of the truck is cooperating with investigators.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information call Imperial police at 760-355-4327.