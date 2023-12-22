NWS issues Flash Flood Watch for Imperial County

Flash Flood Watch to remain in effect until Friday evening

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Executive Office announced the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Valley.

Heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding in Imperial Valley communities.

A flood watch is when flooding is possible.

The Executive Office said the Department of Public Works will have staff monitoring the conditions of streets and roads of the unincorporated areas of the county.

They will also issue public service announcements to inform the community of any impacts for motorists and travelers.

Here are some public safety tips from the Imperial County Executive Office:

Stay Informed: Keep updated on the latest weather forecasts and road conditions.

Avoid Floodwaters: Do not walk, swim, or drive through floodwaters. Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

Prepare Your Home: Secure loose outdoor items, clear gutters, and downspouts.

Emergency Kit: Ensure you have an emergency kit ready with essential supplies such as water, food, medications, and flashlights.

Avoid Riverbanks and Streams: These areas can become unexpectedly dangerous during heavy rainfall.

Report Hazards: Contact local authorities if you observe any hazards such as downed power lines or broken gas lines.

Stay safe and always prioritize your safety and that of your loved ones.

