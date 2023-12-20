Skip to Content
CHiPs for Kids event gives back to community

today at 5:25 PM
Published 5:59 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Local children had big smiles on their faces Wednesday morning as they walked out with a brand-new toy from the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

It was part of the annual CHiPs for Kids holiday event. 

About 200 kids received a brand new toy for Christmas.

CHP said this event is different from others as this year they included different schools from the Imperial Valley.

One CHP officer shared, for him, it's a full circle moment.

“The holidays are all about giving right…I remember when I was a kid I used to love receiving gifts and now the tables have turned so now we know us as adults and in our professional careers we have the opportunity to give back to the community, especially those kids in need," said Arturo Platero, California Highway Patrol.

 CHP said four schools participated this year.

They said it's also a great way to build a relationship with the community. 

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

