Man found dead in Winterhaven

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office confirms it’s investigating a homicide where one man in his 30s was found dead.

Deputies say the man’s body was found on Saturday, December 2 right before noon close to Picacho and Cocopah Road.

When deputies arrived the man had already died.

The Sheriff’s Scientific Investigations Unit and Sheriff’s Investigators gathered information.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No suspect description has been provided.

We’ll keep following this story and bring you the latest details as they become available.