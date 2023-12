IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Imperial has announced the grand marshals of the Parade of Lights.

Judy and Tom Ralls are retired teachers and long-time residents of Imperial County.

The city said the couple is known for their outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to education.

The Parade of Lights is on Friday, December 8 starting at 6 p.m. along Imperial Avenue.