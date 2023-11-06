Skip to Content
Imperial County

SDSU and IVC hold check presentation for Student Housing Agreement  

KYMA
By
today at 11:04 AM
Published 11:17 AM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Through the joint affordable student housing partnership, single and double-occupancy rooms will be built at the San Diego State University (SDSU) Imperial Valley campus.

The project is set to break ground beginning next year.

Student housing will be available to students enrolled at SDSU Imperial Valley and Imperial Valley College (IVC).  

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia presented the check to both colleges along with SDSU President Adela de la Torre, SDSU Imperial Valley Dean Guillermina G. Núñez-Mchiri, Superintendent/President for Imperial Community College District Lennor M. Johnson, and IVC Board Clerk Isabel Solis. 

Jailene Aguilera will have the full story tonight.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content