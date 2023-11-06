SDSU and IVC hold check presentation for Student Housing Agreement  

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Through the joint affordable student housing partnership, single and double-occupancy rooms will be built at the San Diego State University (SDSU) Imperial Valley campus.

The project is set to break ground beginning next year.

Student housing will be available to students enrolled at SDSU Imperial Valley and Imperial Valley College (IVC).

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia presented the check to both colleges along with SDSU President Adela de la Torre, SDSU Imperial Valley Dean Guillermina G. Núñez-Mchiri, Superintendent/President for Imperial Community College District Lennor M. Johnson, and IVC Board Clerk Isabel Solis.

Jailene Aguilera will have the full story tonight.