Imperial County

Student arrested with ghost handgun

October 25, 2023 4:15 PM
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fight broke out near a high school in Calexico leading police to find a ghost handgun in an alley.

The Calexico Police Department said students from Central High School and Calexico High School had a fight near Calexico High on Sunday.

Police say the following day a group of students were waiting in an alley near the school with a suspicious backpack.

“During the investigation, there was a backpack located in an alleyway near the school, and in the backpack there was a ghost gun," stated Alexander Hernandez, Calexico Police Department.

The Calexico Police Department said so far, three people have been arrested, including two adults.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

