Student arrested with ghost handgun

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fight broke out near a high school in Calexico leading police to find a ghost handgun in an alley.

The Calexico Police Department said students from Central High School and Calexico High School had a fight near Calexico High on Sunday.

Police say the following day a group of students were waiting in an alley near the school with a suspicious backpack.

“During the investigation, there was a backpack located in an alleyway near the school, and in the backpack there was a ghost gun," stated Alexander Hernandez, Calexico Police Department.

The Calexico Police Department said so far, three people have been arrested, including two adults.