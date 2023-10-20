Skip to Content
Imperial Regional Detention Facility to host domestic violence walk

Imperial Regional Detention Facility
today at 12:41 PM
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 4th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence event aims to bring awareness and prevent domestic violence.

The event will happen on Friday, Oct. 27 and the walk begins at 10 a.m. at the Imperial Regional Detention Facility located at 1572 Gateway Rd in Calexico.

Everyone is welcome to join the walk.

The Imperial Regional Detention Facility is advising everyone attending to wear purple to show support.

Snacks will be provided.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

