Imperial Regional Detention Facility to host domestic violence walk

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 4th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence event aims to bring awareness and prevent domestic violence.

The event will happen on Friday, Oct. 27 and the walk begins at 10 a.m. at the Imperial Regional Detention Facility located at 1572 Gateway Rd in Calexico.

Everyone is welcome to join the walk.

The Imperial Regional Detention Facility is advising everyone attending to wear purple to show support.

Snacks will be provided.