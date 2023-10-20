Calexico police looking for shooting suspects

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department is still looking for at least four suspects involved in a shooting where one of the bullets penetrated a home with people inside.

It was a quiet afternoon when police say neighbors heard about four gunshots.

The shooting happened last Thursday on the west side of the city.

Calexico police say a group of men approached another group and started arguing.

"Some words were exchanged and at one point someone opened fire… Again no one was hurt," said Alexander Hernandez, Calexico Police Department.

Police say the suspect used a semi-automatic handgun and were able to locate about three shell casings.

“There were kids outside playing on their bicycles… Families were having dinner… When the shooting occurred one of the bullets actually penetrated through a studio garage which led to a kitchen which could have led to someone getting hurt inside the residence," said Hernandez.

Calexico police say no one was hurt during the shooting.

Police say they believe it was gang-related.