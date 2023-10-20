Brawley council member awarded Hispanic of the Year

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley Council Member Gil Rebollar was awarded the Hidalgo Society 2023 Hispanic of the Year.

Rebollar was awarded at the Hidalgo Society's Dia de la Raza Annual Event.

He is the third one in his family to receive this award.

Rebollar's mother and father have previously received the Hispanic of the Year award.

"It has been tradition to honor the Hispanics of the Year to community members who have gone above and beyond in our community. Hispanics who also contribute to our organization.

Throughout the years. We have become a diverse organization. An organization that welcomes members from all races. I have to say that the diversity in culture has made a unique impact within our organization that everyone who volunteers within is worthy of recognition.

Being diverse inclusive helps us to form unity within our community. Helps us to support one another when we share one common goal within our organization. Being inclusive supports our organizations primary mission statement:

Assist students to further advance in higher education;To enhanced social and economic conditions;To help support other charitable causes that might be presented in our community.

In reflecting on Hispanic American heritage, let us take pride in our unique culture to leading the way in diversity. By valuing all the volunteerism, backgrounds and experiences that each of our recipients bring to Hidalgo Society.

This year, and the first year, the board decided to recognize community members outside of the Hispanic race. Individuals who have gone above and beyond not just for our community but our organization as well. On behalf of the board. I had the honor of recognizing all four recipients."

Hispanic of the Year Male: Gil Rebollar

Hispanic of Year Female: Audrey Camacho

Community Member of the Year Male: Ryan Kelley

Community Member of the Year Female: Kristy Perez

We thank sponsors and every one in attendance for a great night of celebration!! THANK YOU!!❤️”

Statement from Esther Sanchez-Banda, Board President of Hidalgo Society