Local high school district to host community forum on fentanyl awareness

Fentanyl has become a significant concern in recent years

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Central Union High School District (CUHSD) and the Imperial County Behavioral Health Services and Probation Department will host a Community Forum and Resource Fair for fentanyl awareness.

The event will be on Thursday, October 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Jimmie Cannon Theater at Southwest High School, 2001 Ocotillo Drive in El Centro.

This event aims to raise awareness about the dangers of Fentanyl in the community and is also coinciding with Red Ribbon Week.

CUHSD said the community forum will provide an opportunity for community members to gather and learn about the risks of Fentanyl, which is a powerful synthetic opioid.

The event is hoping to educate attendees on the impact of Fentanyl and create a collaborative effort to address this issue.

The forum will have representatives from the Imperial County Probation Department,

Behavioral Health Services, and Southwest High School HOSA: Future Health Professionals

students.

CUHSD said they will share valuable insights and information on identifying signs of Fentanyl use,

its risks, and available resources for prevention and treatment.

There will also be a featured speaker who will share their personal experience with Fentanyl.

A resource fair will also be a part of the event and will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

It will provide attendees with educational resources and support services.

CUHSD said Spanish translation services will be made available.

“We believe that by raising awareness and fostering community collaboration, we can make an

impact in preventing the spread of Fentanyl within our district,” said Dr. David Farkas, Central

Union High School Superintendent. “This event serves as a platform for sharing knowledge and

resources to support our collective efforts in safeguarding our community.”

“We are proud to join forces with Central Union High School District in raising awareness about

the dangers of Fentanyl in our community,” said Christen Magaña, Program Supervisor Imperial

County Behavioral Health Services. “By coming together and sharing valuable insights,

resources, and personal experiences, we can make a real difference in preventing substance

abuse and protecting our youth.”

For more information about the community forum, contact Jackie Valadez, HOSA Advisor,

Southwest High School, jvaladez@mycuhsd.org.

For more information about resources and treatment for substance use disorders including Fentanyl, contact Christen Magaña, Program Supervisor, Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, christenmagana@co.imperial.ca.us.