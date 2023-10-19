Skip to Content
Imperial County

Calexico Interim Police Chief retires

Calexico Police Department
By
today at 5:01 PM
Published 5:51 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Interim Police Chief has retired.

After 34 years in law enforcement, Victor Legaspi is saying goodbye to the Calexico Police Department.

Legaspi started his career at the Westmorland Police Department.

In 1989, he continued his career at the Calexico Police Department.

“I wanted to be a musician I was in a rock band… And then I went on a ride along with a cousin of mine here at the Calexico Police Department and I fell in love with the job… So I transition from music to achieving my goals to be a police officer," said Victor Legaspi, Calexico Interim Police Chief.

Legaspi said he will miss everyone he has worked with and wants to thank the City of Calexico and the officers for allowing him to be interim police chief. 

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

