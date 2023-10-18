Skip to Content
Imperial County

El Centro receives funding to beautify Downtown Town Square

City of El Centro
today at 10:02 AM
Project is expected to start in late 2024

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) awarded the City of El Centro $4,782,000 for its "Embellence El Centro" Downtown Project.

The grant funding came from Caltrans' Clean California Local Grant Program.

“We are thrilled with this grant. Mayor Pro Tem Sylvia Marroquin and I committed to improving Downtown two years ago. This is another step toward the direction and only one of the improvements we are making,” said City of El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh. “Our City departments are working together to make our Downtown something our residents are proud of.”

The City of El Centro said its Embellece (Beautify) project will include a food truck court within Town Square, murals, gateway signs, curb inlet screen protectors, and tamper-proof trash.

Including recycling receptacles, new LED lights, and new benches.

Residents were able to submit suggestions for the Town Square renovation during several meetings held by the city.

In 2018, the city had a Food Truck Fiesta in the Town Square which became a success.

Below are pictures from the City of El Centro of how the new project is proposed to look.

Courtesy: City of El Centro

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

